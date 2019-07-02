US heading to Women’s World Cup Final after defeating England 2-1

LYON, France (WRIC) — The United States beat England 2-1 in the Women’s World Cup semifinal on Tuesday night and will face the winner of Netherlands and Sweden in the final. The United States faced off with England without one of their main stars, Megan Rapinoe, who scored four goals in the last two games.

Despite Rapinoe’s absence, the U.S. scored first with a Christen Press goal in the 10th minute. England quickly recovered and scored with a goal from Ellen White in the 19th minute.

The United States took back the lead in the 30th minute after a score from Alex Morgan.

England had a penalty shot stopped by goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher in the 85th minute. Millie Bright, England’s defender, was shown a second yellow card and sent from the game. England played the remainder of the game with 10 players.

Stay with 8News for updates to this developing story.