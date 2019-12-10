RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – John Crotty knows a thing or two about wearing orange.
Crotty, Virginia’s all-time leader in assists and a 12-year veteran of the NBA, was in Charlottesville this weekend as part of the Orange Bowl selection committee.
“It’s really special for me to come back, obviously, being a graduate in ‘91,” Crotty said. “I’m so thrilled to see the program going in this direction. Coach (Bronco) Mendenhall’s done a great job of getting everyone in a situation where they’re gradually improving every year. And this is a big step to make it to this Tier 1 type bowl.”
Crotty now lives in Florida and is a broadcaster for the Miami Heat.
UVA alum Crotty thrilled to be part of Orange Bowl
