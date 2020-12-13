UVA decides to end football season by declining post-season bowl game

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WFXR) – In an announcement on Sunday by Carla Williams, the Athletics Director at UVA, the football program has chosen to end its 2020 season and will decline to participate in a post-season bowl game.

At the request of coach Bronco Mendenhall, the program’s captains and task unit leaders met with the team on Sunday to discuss and decide whether or not to continue the season and accept a potential bowl invitation.

Under Mendenhall, UVA had made three straight appearances in post-season bowl games that included the Military Bowl in 2017, the Belk Bowl in 2018 and the Orange Bowl in 2019.

UVA was projected to be a participant in one of the ACC’s affiliated bowl games this year.

“Unless you live it each and every day, it is impossible to understand the mental, emotional and physical sacrifice these young men have made since their return in July. I am proud of their commitment and their incredible maturity. Our students did everything we asked them to do and they were rewarded with the opportunity to compete in the sport they love and when many doubted it could be done. The life lessons gained over the last nine months will serve them well.” Carla Williams, UVA Director of Athletics

To date, UVA is one of just 17 teams to play 10 games this season and not suffer a postponement or cancellation due to COVID-19 issues within its program.

