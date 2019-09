CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – SEPTEMBER 06: Bryce Perkins #3 of the Virginia Cavaliers warms up before the start of a game at Scott Stadium on September 6, 2019 in Charlottesville, Virginia. (Photo by Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images)

RICHMOND Va. (WRIC) — In the latest AP Top 25 Poll, the Virginia Cavaliers move from unranked to No. 25 following a 2-0 start to the season.

UVA opened the 2019 season with a conference win at Pittsburgh and then defeated William & Mary in their home opener.

Up next for Virginia: Saturday vs. Florida State

