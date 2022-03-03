CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WAVY) — Tina Thompson’s time as head coach of the University of Virginia’s women’s basketball team has come to a close after four seasons.

Thompson, a four-time WNBA champion and Naismith Hall of Famer, went just 30-63 overall with the Cavaliers, who lost 61-53 on Wednesday night in the ACC Tournament to Wake Forest. UVA was outscored 14-2 over the final 6:37 of regulation to finish the season at 5-22 overall and 5-12 in the ACC.

She had one year remaining on her contract.

“Unfortunately, we have not experienced the kind of success this program has come to expect and deserve,” said UVA Athletic Director Carla Williams. “I am thankful for Coach Thompson’s efforts and I wish her the very best.”

Williams says a national search for a new coach will begin immediately.

Virginia is a decorated program with a total of 25 NCAA Tournament appearances, including three Final Fours (1990, 1991 and 1992) and an NCAA runner-up finish in 1991. However, they’ve only made one NCAA appearance since 2010-11, Virginia Sports Hall of Famer Debbie Ryan’s last season.

The Hoos last won the ACC regular season in 2000 and their last ACC tournament championship was in 1993.