UVA football players returning to Grounds on July 5

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — The University of Virginia is allowing their football players to return to Grounds on July 5.

The university said the organized student-athlete return meets current state and federal criteria and the NCAA Resocialization of Sports Plan.

“Prior to resumption of daily sports functions, all student-athletes and staff will receive COVID-19 specific education through a variety of print and video media, utilizing CDC and NCAA resources,” UVA Athletics said in a release.

UVA Health System will administer and coordinate testing on student athletes. The test results will be reported to the Thomas Jefferson Health District.

The Cavaliers are set to face off Georgia on Monday, Sept. 7 in Atlanta for their season-opening. Tickets for the UVA Football season are still on sale.