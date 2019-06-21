1  of  5
Breaking News
20-year-old dead after being shot multiple times in Petersburg 2 dead, several injured in I-95 near Spotsylvania crash Authorities investigate gas explosion at Florida shopping plaza Southern California reels from 7.1 quake DirectTV customers, you no longer have WRIC-TV. Click here to find out more

UVA stars, other local players selected in NBA draft

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Four players with local ties were selected in the first round of tonight’s NBA Draft. 

The Los Angeles Lakers picked Virginia’s De’Andre Hunter with the fourth selection. Hunter will be traded to the Atlanta Hawks.

Virginia Tech’s Nickeil Alexander-Walker was picked 17th and will join the New Orleans Pelicans, while UVA’s Ty Jerome landed with the Phoenix Suns in a trade after being selected 24th.

South Hill’s Keldon Johnson, who played at Kentucky, went to the San Antonio Spurs at 29th.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events