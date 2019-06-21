UVA stars, other local players selected in NBA draft

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Four players with local ties were selected in the first round of tonight’s NBA Draft.

The Los Angeles Lakers picked Virginia’s De’Andre Hunter with the fourth selection. Hunter will be traded to the Atlanta Hawks.

Virginia Tech’s Nickeil Alexander-Walker was picked 17th and will join the New Orleans Pelicans, while UVA’s Ty Jerome landed with the Phoenix Suns in a trade after being selected 24th.

South Hill’s Keldon Johnson, who played at Kentucky, went to the San Antonio Spurs at 29th.