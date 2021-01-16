UVA’s Catie DeLoof wins 50 free, places 3rd in 100 back at TYR Pro Swim Series at SwimRVA

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia’s Catie DeLoof won the 50 free and finished third in the 100 back on the third day of finals at the TYR Pro Swim Series at SwimRVA on Saturday night.

DeLoof, who transferred from Michigan to train with Virginia coach Todd DeSorbo in Charlottesville in hopes of making the Olympics, sprinted to a time of 24.80, which was also faster than anyone at the San Antonio site that competed simultaneously.

In the 100 back, DeLoof finished in a time of 1:01.28, just behind her sister Ali (1:01.08) and winner Levania Sim (1:00.94).

The fourth and final day of competition is Sunday.