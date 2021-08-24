Varina Blue Devils focused on themselves entering 2021 season

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Varina was 4-2 this spring and played some stingy defense, allowing just 47 points.

Head coach Marcus Lewis says his Blue Devils are hard at work to keep the momentum going this fall.

“They are special because they are always bringing it. They definitely are working hard, sticking to the script, being consistent in doing everything I ask them to do,” Lewis said. “I am just thankful that they listen and follow everything that we ask.”

Senior Carlo Thompson was all-region last year and will be a force both at wide receiver and defensive back.

“Day by day, week by week, we continue to build the chemistry, have fun and ball out as a team. That’s the only way to get it done,” Thompson said.

Varina opens at Hopewell on Friday.

“Every day, we’re just trying to get better, one day at a time,” Lewis said. “We are not looking at a particular team, just looking at ourselves, so they know every day they have to bring 100%. That’s all we ask them for. If we continue to do that, we will be fine.”