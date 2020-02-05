Varina High School holds signing day

(WRIC) — It was a busy Wednesday morning at Varina High School for National Signing Day as 10 athletes made their college commitments.

Among the football players heading to division 1-A schools are Alonzo Ford (ODU), Isiah Paige (ODU) and Lorenz Terry (UVA).

Terry will first spend a semester at Fork Union Military Academy before heading to Charlottesville.

FULL LIST OF VARINA COMMITMENTS

JT DePriest (Football) – Apprentice School

Alonzo Ford (Football) – Old Dominion University

Barry Hill (Football) – WV State

Makei Hamilton (Football) – Tyler JUCO

Bryant Martin (Football) – Guilford College

Isiah Paige (Football) – Old Dominion University

RJ Phipps (Football) – Apprentice School

Maisie Spivey (Softball) – Mary Baldwin College

Charles Schwenk (Football) – University of Charleston

Lorenz Terry (Football) – UVA/Fork Union