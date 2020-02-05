Varina High School holds signing day

(WRIC) — It was a busy Wednesday morning at Varina High School for National Signing Day as 10 athletes made their college commitments.
Among the football players heading to division 1-A schools are Alonzo Ford (ODU), Isiah Paige (ODU) and Lorenz Terry (UVA).
Terry will first spend a semester at Fork Union Military Academy before heading to Charlottesville.
FULL LIST OF VARINA COMMITMENTS
JT DePriest (Football) – Apprentice School
Alonzo Ford (Football) – Old Dominion University
Barry Hill (Football) – WV State
Makei Hamilton (Football) – Tyler JUCO
Bryant Martin (Football) – Guilford College
Isiah Paige (Football) – Old Dominion University
RJ Phipps (Football) – Apprentice School
Maisie Spivey (Softball) – Mary Baldwin College
Charles Schwenk (Football) – University of Charleston
Lorenz Terry (Football) – UVA/Fork Union