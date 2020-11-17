VCU adjusts crowd size for basketball games to 250

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — VCU has adjusted its maximum crowd size at the Siegel Center to 250 fans, the athletic department announced on Tuesday.

The move was made “in accordance with new COVID-19 safety guidance from the Commonwealth of Virginia”, according to a press release.

VCU will reserve around 175 seats for season ticket holders, who will be contacted by Wednesday, the release said.

The other seats will go to students.

VCU said the crowd size could be adjusted if state officials alter their guidelines.

Last week, the capacity had been capped at 1,000.