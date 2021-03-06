VCU advances to Atlantic 10 men’s basketball championship game

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The VCU Rams are a win away from an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

VCU defeated the Davidson Wildcats, 64-52, in the Atlantic 10 semifinals on Saturday night.

Bones Hyland led a balanced attack with 12 points and Jamir Watkins and Corey Douglas added 10 each for VCU (19-6).

Kellan Grady and Hyungjung Lee scored 13 for Davidson (13-8).

The Rams led 24-17 at halftime.

VCU advances to its first Atlantic 10 championship game since 2017. They’ll face St. Bonaventure next Sunday, March 14 in Dayton.