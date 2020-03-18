VCU athletic director reflects on wild week

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – It’s hard for VCU athletic director Ed McLaughlin to believe that just a week ago, he was in Brooklyn waiting to see if the Rams could make a run in the Atlantic 10 men’s basketball tournament.

But then the tournament was suspended due to COVID-19, and the NCAA’s winter and spring seasons soon followed.

“It was one of the more bizarre things I have ever been a part of,” McLaughlin reflected. “It was the right decision for the league and for our student-athletes, no question about it. But it was one of those things you didn’t know what was happening as it was happening and once it happened you said to yourself, did we really go through this and what do we say to our players now?”

McLaughlin’s done his best since then to help his athletes adjust to a world without sports.

“(We’ve been) trying to keep them in routines as much as possible but I think it is like anybody else, like you, like me, we are all trying to struggle to see what our routine is right now,” McLaughlin said. “I think our student-athletes are super-resilient and they will be fine.”

McLaughlin knows how much VCU athletics means to the area.

“We pride ourselves on being so important in the community and so involved. So the more we can do that and just connect with folks on video or text…I think if we can do that, we can heal together as a community.”