VCU baseball breaks school record with 19th straight win, beats St. Joseph’s, 15-4

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The VCU Rams scored in six of eight innings, including four in both the first and second frames, to set a new school record with 19 consecutive wins, beating the St. Joseph’s Hawks, 15-4, at The Diamond in the opening game of the Atlantic 10 baseball tournament.

The Rams, the No. 1 seed in the tournament, were led by a 4-for-5 day at the plate from Hunter Vay, who hit a 3-run home run in the bottom of the first inning.

Jack Schroeder was 3-for-4 with three runs and five RBIs for the Rams.

VCU will face either No. 2 Dayton or No. 3 Rhode Island tomorrow at noon in the winners’ bracket.

