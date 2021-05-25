VCU baseball counting down to Atlantic 10 tournament

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Riding an 18-game win streak, tied for the longest in school history, the top-seeded VCU Rams are looking to add a conference title, and, more importantly, an NCAA Tournament bid to their resume.

“I just feel like as a team, both offensively and defensively, we have been feeding off of each other really well,” infielder and New Kent alum Steven Carpenter said. “If one side of the ball was having a tough day, the other side was there to pick them up. Just the team chemistry that everyone has everyone’s back, no matter the situation, and that anyone can go in and give that spark in-game…I think it’s really important and we thrive off of that.”

In less than 48 hours, @VCUBaseball will open its @atlantic10 tournament run against @SJUHawks_Base here at The Diamond. VCU has won 18 in a row, the longest active streak in the nation and tied for the school record. #A10BASE pic.twitter.com/DZZW11XWkV — Natalie Kalibat (@NatalieKalibat) May 25, 2021

Rams head coach Shawn Stiffler says his veteran group has clicked at the right time.

“You have an unselfish group of guys with great leadership from our upperclassmen and then one game turns into two then so on and so on. But it’s not like we changed anything, we were just able to refine a few things and everyone got on the same page,” Stiffler said.

VCU opens the double-elimination tournament at The Diamond on Thursday, taking on No. 4 St. Joseph’s at noon.

“They are going to be hot. They are extremely physical, extremely offensive. They have good starting pitching,” Stiffler said of the Hawks. “We are going to have to play really well to advance at all in this tournament.”