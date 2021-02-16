VCU baseball prepares to open unique season Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — After an abrupt halt to their 2020 campaign, the VCU Rams are finally preparing to play ball again.

“I do think mentally we’re ready to go,” VCU coach Shawn Stiffler said. “I think the guys have done a great job getting their bodies in a great place, but just being at the ballpark from noon until 6 p.m. for three or four consecutive days is going to be that first challenge we have to get through.”

VCU opens its season on Saturday with a three-game series at UNC Wilmington.

It will be the Rams’ first action since winning at The Citadel on March 11, 2020.

“They’re not spring training games and we’re going to out to win them,” Stiffler said. “We are certainly going to have to use them as a way to get our legs underneath us a little bit and really get a better evaluation period for the team, more than we have in past years.”

The NCAA granted a waiver to spring athletes who wanted an extra year of eligibility and six seniors on the Rams’ roster took advantage.

“We’ve got an older group. So does everybody else in the country, just because of a lot of the seniors coming back, but I think that’s going to make for some very good baseball games and some great competition,” Stiffler said.

The first game at The Diamond is March 2 versus VMI.