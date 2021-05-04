VCU baseball sweeps season series from Virginia, 7-5

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The VCU Rams rallied from a 5-0 deficit in the final three innings to stun the Virginia Cavaliers, 7-5, in Charlottesville.

Virginia took the lead thanks to RBI singles by Kyle Teel and Nic Kent in the first inning and an RBI single by Kent and an RBI double by Alex Tappen in the second. UVA scored its fifth run on a pickoff in the sixth.

The Rams’ rally started in the seventh on a two-run home run by Connor Hujsak and an RBI groundout by Tyler Locklear.

In the ninth, a bases-loaded walk to Brandon Henson cut the UVA lead to 5-4, then Liam Hibbits hit a bases-clearing double to put the Rams ahead for good.