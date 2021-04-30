VCU baseball takes series opener over George Mason, 9-2

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Bradford Webb threw five innings of two-hit shutout ball, striking out six, and the VCU Rams ran their winning streak to eight games, defeating the George Mason Patriots, 9-2, at The Diamond.

VCU took the lead for good in the bottom of the fourth on a bases-loaded walk, then broke through for three runs in the bottom of the fifth, highlighted by Liam Hibbits’ RBI double.

Leading 4-1 after the top of the seventh, VCU put five runs on the board in the bottom half of the inning, including a Tyler Locklear solo home run.

The two teams play a doubleheader on Saturday, starting at 2 p.m.