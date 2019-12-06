VCU baseball unveils performance center

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — VCU unveiled its brand new baseball performance center on Thursday.

It’s something that the program has been waiting a long time for.

The new facility sits right next door to the Siegel Center and now gives the baseball team 24-hour access.

“Just the ability to be around our players more. Our players have more access to this. Within feet now we have our performance center, their dorms, their weight room, their training room and their locker room, all within the same facility now and that’s a pretty special thing for them,” VCU head baseball coach Shawn Stiffler said.

The almost-$2 million dollar performance center also keeps the program on par with others throughout the country, and it will be a great improvement towards continued success.

“As far as the development goes, and what we’ll do, that won’t change. I’m not going to be a better coach tomorrow just because of this facility,” Stiffler said.