VCU baseball wins 20th straight, advances to Atlantic 10 championship

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The VCU Rams extended their program-record winning streak to 20 games, advancing to the championship of the Atlantic 10 baseball tournament at The Diamond by defeating the Rhode Island Rams, 10-4.

The game was scoreless until the sixth inning when Jack Schroeder’s sacrifice fly and Hunter Vay’s RBI double gave VCU a 2-0 lead.

Rhode Island then tied the game with two runs in the bottom of the sixth and added two more in the bottom of the seventh.

But VCU put six runs on the board in the eighth and two more in the ninth, with Vay homering in both innings, to get the win.

VCU will play either Dayton or Rhode Island on Saturday at noon. The Rams will have two chances to win once to clinch the tournament title and the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.