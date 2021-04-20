VCU baseball wins 6th straight game, defeats Virginia, 5-3

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The VCU Rams scored three runs in the first inning and never looked back, running their winning streak to six games and defeating the Virginia Cavaliers, 5-3, at The Diamond.

The Rams got the lead when Liam Hibbits was hit by the pitch with the bases loaded, then a walk to Jack Schroeder forced in a second run.

Hunter Vay then followed with an RBI single.

Virginia closed the gap to 3-2 thanks to RBI doubles by Logan Michaels in the second inning and Zach Gelof in the fifth, bringing in Nic Kent both times.

But Vay’s solo homer in the bottom of the sixth extended the lead back to two runs.

Both teams scored a run in the eighth to finish scoring.

VCU improves to 22-14 and will host VMI next Tuesday, while Virginia falls to 17-18 entering an ACC home series against Duke.