VCU basketball announces 2019 schedule

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The VCU Rams announced a challenging non-conference schedule for the 2019-20 season today.

The Rams will play five schools that made the NCAA Tournament last season, including former coach Will Wade’s return with LSU on November 13.

VCU will also play Purdue, which made the Elite Eight last year, at the Emerald Coast Classic in Niceville, Fla., on November 29. A matchup with Florida State or Tennessee will follow on November 30.

The season tips off on November 5 against St. Francis (Pa.) at the Siegel Center. Old Dominion will visit on December 7.

The full schedule:

Oct. 26 TBA (Exhibition), 7 p.m.

Nov. 5 ST. FRANCIS (Pa.), TBA

Nov. 8 NORTH TEXAS, TBA

Nov. 13 LSU, 6 p.m.

Nov. 17 JACKSONVILLE STATE, TBA

Nov. 23 FLORIDA GULF COAST, TBA

Nov. 25 ALABAMA STATE, TBA

Nov. 29 &vs. Purdue, 9:30 p.m.

Nov. 30 &vs. Florida St./Tennessee, 4/7 p.m.

Dec. 7 OLD DOMINION, TBA

Dec. 15 MISSOURI STATE, TBA

Dec. 18 at Charleston, TBA

Dec. 21 at Wichita State, TBA

Dec. 29 LOYOLA (Md.), 5 p.m.

Home games in CAPS and played at the Stuart C. Siegel Center^ – Emerald Coast Classic campus game

& – Emerald Coast Classic (Niceville, Fla.)

