VCU basketball announces 2019 schedule

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The VCU Rams announced a challenging non-conference schedule for the 2019-20 season today.
The Rams will play five schools that made the NCAA Tournament last season, including former coach Will Wade’s return with LSU on November 13.
VCU will also play Purdue, which made the Elite Eight last year, at the Emerald Coast Classic in Niceville, Fla., on November 29. A matchup with Florida State or Tennessee will follow on November 30.
The season tips off on November 5 against St. Francis (Pa.) at the Siegel Center. Old Dominion will visit on December 7.
The full schedule:
Oct. 26 TBA (Exhibition), 7 p.m.
Nov. 5 ST. FRANCIS (Pa.), TBA
Nov. 8 NORTH TEXAS, TBA
Nov. 13 LSU, 6 p.m.
Nov. 17 JACKSONVILLE STATE, TBA
Nov. 23 FLORIDA GULF COAST, TBA
Nov. 25 ALABAMA STATE, TBA
Nov. 29 &vs. Purdue, 9:30 p.m.
Nov. 30 &vs. Florida St./Tennessee, 4/7 p.m.
Dec. 7 OLD DOMINION, TBA
Dec. 15 MISSOURI STATE, TBA
Dec. 18 at Charleston, TBA
Dec. 21 at Wichita State, TBA
Dec. 29 LOYOLA (Md.), 5 p.m.
Home games in CAPS and played at the Stuart C. Siegel Center^ – Emerald Coast Classic campus game
& – Emerald Coast Classic (Niceville, Fla.)