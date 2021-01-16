Richmond, VCU basketball schedules change due to COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Spiders and VCU Rams have both adjusted their men’s basketball schedules in light of the Spiders’ program still being shut down due to COVID-19.

VCU has replaced Richmond as St. Bonaventure’s opponent on Wednesday; the Rams will travel for the 6 p.m. tip., moving their date against the Bonnies up from February 17. Richmond and St. Bonaventure have not announced a makeup date for their meeting yet.

Also, the game between VCU and Richmond, originally scheduled for Saturday at the Robins Center before it was postponed earlier this week, will now be played on Wednesday, February 17, in the slot opened up by the VCU-St. Bonaventure game being shifted.

That means that VCU and Richmond will play twice in less than a week, as the meeting at the Siegel Center is February 12.

If Richmond is cleared in time, the Spiders’ next scheduled game is Saturday, January 23 against La Salle.

COVID-19 issues within the Rhode Island women’s basketball programs have also had a ripple effect on Richmond and VCU.

Because Rhode Island played Richmond on Friday night, the Spider women are now unable to play Sunday. So VCU and UMass, who played Friday night and were supposed to swap opponents with Richmond and Rhode Island on Sunday, will now play again on Sunday at 2 p.m.