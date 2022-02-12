VCU Basketball makes light work of George Mason, 85-70

Virginia Commonwealth guard Adrian Baldwin Jr. (1) brings the ball up court against the Davidson Wildcats during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Davidson, N.C., Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

FAIRFAX, Va (WRIC) — VCU point guard Adrian Baldwin, Jr. had his first career double-double with 18 points and 10 assists as the Rams easily win their sixth straight on the road against George Mason University, 85-70.

Just over two minutes into the game the GMU patriots scored their first points of the game to even the score at 2-2. 20 seconds later, VCU guard Jayden Nunn hit a three-pointer and the Rams never gave up the lead.

VCU went into the locker room at halftime up by 10 points. The Rams opened the second half widening the gap even more, going ahead by as many as 22 points. The Patriots failed to capitalize on a stretch of nearly five minutes in which VCU scored only two points, and in the end could only get it within two scores as the Rams left the EagleBank Arena with their third victory in a row and 15th of the season.

Forward Vince Williams, Jr. tied with Baldwin for leading scorer with 18 and Nunn led the team in rebounds with 6.

VCU goes back on the road against the Fordham Rams on Tuesday, Feb. 15.