VCU basketball postpones Sunday’s game against Davidson due to COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Commonwealth University’s men’s basketball team announced that Sunday’s game against Davidson has been postponed due to COVID-19. This makes the fourth game in a row they have had to cancel.

No rescheduled date for this game has been announced yet.

Sundays game vs Davidson has been postponed. No reschedule date has been announced.



Stay tuned for more info and updates! https://t.co/SCvcD44XmO — VCU Basketball (@VCU_Hoops) December 30, 2021

This comes after the Atlantic 10 revised it’s COVID forfeiture policy in response to the Centers for Disease Control released new quarantine guidelines on Monday.

Men’s Games Postponed:

Dec. 30- St. Bonaventure at George Washington

Dec. 30- George Mason at VCU

Dec. 30- Duquesne at Davidson

Dec. 30- Dayton at Rhode Island

Dec. 30- Saint Louis at Massachusetts

Jan. 2 – Davidson at VCU

Jan. 2- George Mason at Saint Joseph’s

Jan. 2 – La Salle at Rhode Island

Women’s Games Postponed: