VCU basketball postpones Sunday’s game against Davidson due to COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Commonwealth University’s men’s basketball team announced that Sunday’s game against Davidson has been postponed due to COVID-19. This makes the fourth game in a row they have had to cancel.
No rescheduled date for this game has been announced yet.
This comes after the Atlantic 10 revised it’s COVID forfeiture policy in response to the Centers for Disease Control released new quarantine guidelines on Monday.
Men’s Games Postponed:
- Dec. 30- St. Bonaventure at George Washington
- Dec. 30- George Mason at VCU
- Dec. 30- Duquesne at Davidson
- Dec. 30- Dayton at Rhode Island
- Dec. 30- Saint Louis at Massachusetts
- Jan. 2 – Davidson at VCU
- Jan. 2- George Mason at Saint Joseph’s
- Jan. 2 – La Salle at Rhode Island
Women’s Games Postponed:
- Jan. 1- Fordham at Davidson
- Jan. 1- George Mason at Massachusetts
- Jan. 1- VCU at La Salle
- Jan. 1- Dayton at Rhode Island- Rescheduled to Wednesday, Feb. 16