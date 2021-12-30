VCU basketball postpones Sunday’s game against Davidson due to COVID-19

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Commonwealth University’s men’s basketball team announced that Sunday’s game against Davidson has been postponed due to COVID-19. This makes the fourth game in a row they have had to cancel.

No rescheduled date for this game has been announced yet.

This comes after the Atlantic 10  revised it’s COVID forfeiture policy in response to the Centers for Disease Control released new quarantine guidelines on Monday.

Men’s Games Postponed:

  • Dec. 30- St. Bonaventure at George Washington
  • Dec. 30- George Mason at VCU
  • Dec. 30- Duquesne at Davidson
  • Dec. 30- Dayton at Rhode Island
  • Dec. 30- Saint Louis at Massachusetts
  • Jan. 2 – Davidson at VCU
  • Jan. 2- George Mason at Saint Joseph’s
  • Jan. 2 – La Salle at Rhode Island 

Women’s Games Postponed:

  • Jan. 1- Fordham at Davidson
  • Jan. 1- George Mason at Massachusetts
  • Jan. 1- VCU at La Salle
  • Jan. 1- Dayton at Rhode Island- Rescheduled to Wednesday, Feb. 16

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Enter the Pro Football Challenge

Pro Football Challenge
Pro Football Challenge

Local Events