VCU first team pulled from NCAA Tournament because of COVID-19 protocols; Oregon advances without playing. Sports by: D'Andre Henderson Posted: Mar 20, 2021 / 07:02 PM EDT / Updated: Mar 20, 2021 / 07:03 PM EDT INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — VCU becomes first team pulled from NCAA Tournament because of COVID-19 protocols; Oregon advances without playing. The NCAA MBB Committee has declared the VCU-Oregon game a no-contest because of COVID-19 protocols. As a result, Oregon will advance. pic.twitter.com/75PFpk8TbC— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 20, 2021