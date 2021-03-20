VCU first team pulled from NCAA Tournament because of COVID-19 protocols; Oregon advances without playing.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — VCU becomes first team pulled from NCAA Tournament because of COVID-19 protocols; Oregon advances without playing.

