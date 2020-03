FILE: RICHMOND, VA – FEBRUARY 18: Head coach Mike Rhoades of the VCU Rams reacts to a call in the first half during a game against the Dayton Flyers at Stuart C. Siegel Center on February 18, 2020 in Richmond, Virginia. (Photo by Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images)

(WRIC) — A rough 2020 continued for VCU as the Rams lost to Davidson on Friday night, 75-65, ending their regular season schedule.

Bones Hyland led VCU with 17 points. Marcus Santos-Silva added 12.

The Rams have now lost 7 of their last 8 games.

With the loss VCU to Davidson, clinches the No. 9 seed for next week’s Atlantic 10 Tournament where they’ll play No. 8 UMass. That game is at noon.

If VCU advances they’ll have to play top seed Davidson.