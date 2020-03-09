VCU enters A-10 Tournament as No. 9 seed, open vs. UMass

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — VCU has the same mindset as every team heading into the Atlantic 10 Tournament: Win it.

“New season,” said VCU head coach Mike Rhoades referring to the A-10 Tournament. “It’s do or die season…our guys know what’s at stake.”

A conference championship and a trip to the NCAA Tournament are at the end of the weekend if VCU can win 4 games in 4 days.

“We got to go after it and get it done,” added Rhoades.

But getting it done won’t be easy considering the Rams only have 2 wins over their last 10 games.

VCU opens the A-10 Tournament at noon Thursday vs. UMass. The Minutemen and Rams played once during the regular season with UMass winning 60-52 on February 26.

“We got to be ready to play. They’re playing with great confidence,” said Rhoades on UMass. They’ve improved throughout the second half of the year so we’ll have our hands full. But we’ll be ready.”

ATLANTIC 10 MEN’S BASKETBALL BRACKET