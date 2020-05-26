VCU golf alum Griffin wants to share success with home state

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – VCU golf alum Lanto Griffin is eager to get back into the swing of things.

Griffin, who grew up in Blacksburg, was ranked eighth in the FedEx Cup standings when the PGA Tour was halted due to COVID-19.

The 2009 CAA player of the year for the Rams, Griffin has finished in the top-10 three times this season, including a win at the Houston Open in October.

Now, he is eager to give back to the golf community in the state through his foundation.

“I want to be that guy for people in Southwest Virginia and Richmond,” Griffin said. “It’s amazing how a silly game of golf can give you a platform to help give back. The goal is to kind of start off slow, learn the ropes of how to work a foundation, how to put on tournaments to raise money, and hopefully be able to give back a steady amount of money to the people in Virginia.”

Griffin, along with the rest of the PGA Tour, is scheduled to resume play without fans in Fort Worth, Texas on June 11.

With his win in Houston, Griffin has already clinched a spot in The Masters, which will be held in the fall for the first time ever due to the pandemic.