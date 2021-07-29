VCU guard Bones Hyland picked 26th by Denver Nuggets

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — VCU guard Bones Hyland has been selected in the first round of the NBA Draft by the Denver Nuggets.

Hyland, taken 26th overall, declared for the draft after a stellar sophomore year.

Hyland averaged 19.2 points, more than doubling his 9.0 per game from his freshman year, leading VCU to the Atlantic 10 championship game and to a berth in the NCAA Tournament.

He was named the Atlantic 10 player of the year for his efforts.

Hyland has landed with a good team, as the Nuggets went 47-25 last season and advanced to the second round of the playoffs before losing to eventual Western Conference champions Phoenix.

Hyland is the first Ram to be drafted since Larry Sanders in 2010.