VCU hoops Hall of Famer Calvin Duncan hosts annual basketball clinic

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — VCU Hall of Famer and basketball great Calvin Duncan continued to give back to the community this week, holding his annual hoops camp at American Family Fitness Swift Creek.

The camp ran from Monday through Thursday and was open to players ages 7 to 14. It emphasized not only skills on the court, but values like discipline and sportsmanship.

Duncan led VCU to the NCAA Tournament three times and was drafted into the NBA by the Chicago Bulls. He chose instead to minister through Athletes in Action and now pastors Faith and Family Church.