VCU looks for home win vs No. 5 Dayton

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — VCU returns home Tuesday night looking to snap a 2 game losing streak as No. 5 Dayton comes to town.

“You can either lay down or you can just hunker down as a group,” said VCU head coach Mike Rhoades.

After losses to George Mason and Richmond, VCU now finds themselves at 7-5 in conference play as they prepare to host the top team in the Atlantic 10.

“We’re not making any excuses,” added Rhoades. “We’ve got to coach better, we’ve got to play better. We’ve got to be more connected and then when teams makes runs on us that’s when we’ve really got to be hungrier.”

Dayton will be the highest ranked team to play VCU at the Siegel Center so a Rams victory would help make a national statement.

This will be the second meeting this season between both teams as the Flyers will look to sweep the series after winning last month in Dayton.

“They got a lot of weapons,” said Rhoades referring to Dayton. “But you know we’ve played really good teams and we’ve played them already so we got to make sure that we give everybody respect. They have a lot of good players on their team but we got to do what we do.