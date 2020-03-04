VCU loses on Senior Night in overtime

Virginia Commonwealth’s Marcus Santos-Silva (14) speaks with coach Mike Rhoades, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Dayton Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, in Dayton, Ohio. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The Duquesne Dukes spoiled the VCU Rams’ Senior Night, scoring five of the final seven points in overtime to win, 80-77.

VCU led for the entire second half, but Lamar Norman Jr. made the tying basket for Duquesne with five seconds left to force OT.

Marcus Santos-Silva scored 24 points to go with eight rebounds in the loss for VCU (18-12, 8-9 A-10).

Tavian Dunn-Martin came off of the bench to put in 23 points for Duquesne (21-8, 11-6 A-10).

VCU finishes the regular season at Davidson on Friday at 9 p.m.