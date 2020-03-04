VCU loses on Senior Night in overtime

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The Duquesne Dukes spoiled the VCU Rams’ Senior Night, scoring five of the final seven points in overtime to win, 80-77.
VCU led for the entire second half, but Lamar Norman Jr. made the tying basket for Duquesne with five seconds left to force OT.
Marcus Santos-Silva scored 24 points to go with eight rebounds in the loss for VCU (18-12, 8-9 A-10).
Tavian Dunn-Martin came off of the bench to put in 23 points for Duquesne (21-8, 11-6 A-10).
VCU finishes the regular season at Davidson on Friday at 9 p.m.