VCU men’s basketball added to field for Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic, will play Utah State Wednesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The VCU Rams will play on Thanksgiving Day after all.

Less than a day after the Rams’ two games at the Volunteer Classic were canceled due to an outbreak of COVID-19 at Tennessee, the Rams were on a plane to South Dakota to play in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic.

“We’re excited. We’re ready to go,” VCU coach Mike Rhoades said. “We’re looking forward to putting on the uniforms and, I’m not sure it’s normalcy, but we’re getting back to some type of basketball normalcy for our players and we’re working really hard to get to that point.

“We’re not going to take this for granted and we really appreciate the opportunity to get back to playing.”

VCU will open against Utah State on Wednesday at 9:30 p.m., then play either West Virginia or South Dakota State on Thursday. The Rams would then play a placement game on Friday.

That will force rapid adjustments for a young Rams team.

“You practice to play a certain way, but then the other team is going to impact that. And how we respond to some adversity with a young team is very important to me,” Rhoades said. “The next play mentality is going to be very important to me. And our overall approach to, all right, the first three minutes might’ve gone our way, but the last three minutes didn’t. All right, how are we going to respond to it?”