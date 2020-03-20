1  of  2
Breaking News
VDOE to apply for statewide testing waiver that will cancel SOLs in Virginia Coronavirus Latest: 7 COVID-19 cases in Henrico, 6 in Richmond
1  of  31
Closings & Delays
Amelia County Public Schools Antioch Baptist Church - Sandston Boys and Girls Club of Metro Richmond Buckingham County Public Schools Chesterfield County Courts Chesterfield County Public Schools Colonial Heights City Government Colonial Heights Courts Dinwiddie County Gov't Offices Essex County Public Schools Faison Center Gill Grove Baptist School Gill Grove Day Care Goochland County Gov't Offices Goochland County Public Schools Hanover County Gov't and Courts Henrico Government Offices Hopewell City Government Huguenot Road Baptist Church LeafSpring School - Charter Colony LeafSpring School - Wyndham LeafSpring School at the Boulders Lunenburg County Public Schools New Kent County Gov't Offices Red Lane Baptist Richmond Behavioral Health Authority Science Museum of Virginia St. Luke Lutheran Church Sussex County Public Schools The Metropolitan Baptist Church Union Hope Baptist Church

VCU men’s soccer part of social media trend

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The VCU Rams’ spring soccer season may have come to a premature end due to COVID-19, but the team is making the best of the situation.

Several players are participating in the #StayAtHome Challenge on social media, which involves juggling a toilet paper roll instead of a soccer ball.

“I think any time this generation can get on social media and see pictures of themselves or their friends on others, they are more than happy to do so,” VCU coach Dave Giffard said. “To put some positive energy into it is good.”

Every four years, college teams are allowed to take an overseas trip. Since VCU is due to take theirs this summer, they’re especially hopeful that the coronavirus crisis will not last until then.

“Our fingers are still crossed that we are hoping that we will be able to kind of resume some type of activity for that trip to be a reality,” Giffard said. “That is kind of the time that we put in a lot of our work and so the expectation within our group and around the department for the group is very high.”

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events