VCU men’s soccer part of social media trend

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The VCU Rams’ spring soccer season may have come to a premature end due to COVID-19, but the team is making the best of the situation.

Several players are participating in the #StayAtHome Challenge on social media, which involves juggling a toilet paper roll instead of a soccer ball.

“I think any time this generation can get on social media and see pictures of themselves or their friends on others, they are more than happy to do so,” VCU coach Dave Giffard said. “To put some positive energy into it is good.”

Every four years, college teams are allowed to take an overseas trip. Since VCU is due to take theirs this summer, they’re especially hopeful that the coronavirus crisis will not last until then.

“Our fingers are still crossed that we are hoping that we will be able to kind of resume some type of activity for that trip to be a reality,” Giffard said. “That is kind of the time that we put in a lot of our work and so the expectation within our group and around the department for the group is very high.”

