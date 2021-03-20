VCU out of NCAA Tournament due to COVID-19 protocols

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The VCU Rams have been removed from the NCAA Tournament due to a break of COVID-19 protocols.

The game was declared a no-contest by the NCAA on Saturday evening, hours before the tenth-seeded Rams were to tip off against No. 7 Oregon in the first round.

“The NCAA and the committee regret that VCU’s student-athletes and coaching staff will not be able to play in a tournament in which they earned the right to participate. Because of privacy issues we cannot provide further details,” read the NCAA’s statement.

“This is tremendously disappointing and heartbreaking for the student-athletes who’ve worked so hard for this opportunity. During this pandemic, the medical advisory boards have the authority to make this decision for the safety and welfare all of the student-athletes, staff and teams. VCU has had an outstanding year, and this setback does not diminish any of their accomplishments,” Atlantic 10 Commissioner