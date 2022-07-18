VCU Baseball first baseman Tyler Locklear at the plate against UVA. (Photo: Scott K. Brown)

LOS ANGELES (WRIC) — VCU baseball redshirt sophomore infielder Tyler Locklear was selected in the second round of the MLB draft by the Seattle Mariners.

The Abingdon, Maryland, native was selected 58th overall in the draft. He becomes the fifth-ever VCU player to be drafted in the first two rounds of the draft.

Locklear put up a historic 2022 season, setting VCU records for single-season home runs with 20 and RBIs with 78. With these numbers, he helped lead VCU to a second consecutive Atlantic 10 title.

During his time with VCU, Locklear also accumulated an abundance of individual honors such as two All-American selections, A-10 Player of the Year, A-10 Rookie of the Year and Most Outstanding Player at the A-10 Championship.