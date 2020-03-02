VCU prepares for matchup with Duquesne in home finale

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — After snapping their 5 game losing streak over the weekend, VCU looks to end their home schedule in style Tuesday when they host Duquesne.

“Let’s not look back,” said head coach Mike Rhoades. “Let’s not have any regrets the rest of the way out here.”

A win Tuesday night would certainly help what has been an up and down 2019-20 season.

“What we can control is how we approach it and how hard we play,” added Rhoades.

Playing hard hasn’t really been a big issue even when the Rams struggled, but injuries and missed opportunities have.

With Marcus Evans, Corey Douglas and Vince Williams all battling injuries, the Rams depth has been tested.

De’Riante Jenkins also stepping away from the program has also provided another obstacle.

VCU and Duquesne are scheduled for a 7 p.m. tip Tuesday at the Siegel Center.

“They’re so aggressive on both ends of the court,” said Rhoades on the visiting Dukes. “They can really attack the rim when they have the ball. They can score in different ways…and I think on the other end they’re versatile movers.”