VCU preparing for 2-game road trip

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)– Coming off of a 61-51 win on Sunday over Missouri State, the VCU Rams’ focus now turns towards Wednesday’s game at Charleston.

Then, it’s on to Wichita State on Saturday for a noon tip-off against another perennial winner from outside of a major conference.

It’s a key stretch of the season for head coach Mike Rhoades and his team.

“Got a lot of games under our belt and get ready for one game before New Year’s then A-10 play. The key is go home with momentum, you can bring it back with you, so you want to play two great road games here this week, take momentum into Christmas, then have a great Christmas and be ready to go after that,” Rhoades said.