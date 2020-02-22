VCU rallies in 8th, beats Sacred Heart

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)– The VCU Rams scored three runs in the bottom of the eighth to take the lead for good in a back-and-forth game at the Diamond, beating the Sacred Heart Pioneers, 5-3, on Friday.

The Rams executed two squeeze bunts successfully in the game, including Hogan Brown’s to tie the game after Sacred Heart had scored two runs in the top of the inning to go in front.

Brett Young followed with the eventual game-winning single, scoring Josh Simon.

Brown led the Rams offense with three hits.

VCU is now 4-1.

The three-game weekend series continues Saturday at 2 p.m.