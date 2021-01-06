VCU Rams win 7th straight game, stay perfect in Atlantic 10

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Bones Hyland scored 23 points and added a career-high 10 rebounds as the VCU Rams won their seventh straight game, improving to 9-2 overall and 2-0 in Atlantic 10 play, defeating the George Mason Patriots, 66-61, at EagleBank Arena.

The Rams trailed by as many as nine points in the first half, but closed to within one, 32-31, at halftime.

VCU then used a 7-0 run in the second half to go ahead for good, leading by 15 with 9:09 to go in the game.

Vince Williams scored 12 points and Ace Baldwin added seven for VCU.

Josh Oduro led George Mason (5-4, 1-2 A-10) with 13 points and nine rebounds.

The Rams return home to play Rhode Island on Saturday at 2 p.m.