1  of  2
Breaking News
Homicide investigation underway after man shot, killed in South Richmond Police ID driver killed in crash after car runs off Midlothian Turnpike striking fire hydrant, parked cars

VCU re-enters Top 25 poll

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Marcus Santos-Silva #14 high fives Issac Vann #23 of the VCU Rams in the first half during a game at Stuart C. Siegel Center on November 8, 2019 in Richmond, Virginia. (Photo by Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images)

(WRIC) — After spending a week outside of the AP Top 25 poll, VCU is once again ranked thanks to an undefeated week.

The Rams (4-0), who began the season ranked No. 25 in the AP Top 25 poll, began the week with an 84-82 victory over LSU — led by former VCU coach Will Wade — and ended it with a 93-65 rout of Jacksonville State on Sunday.

Next up for VCU is a home game vs. Florida Gulf Coast, Saturday, November 23.

VCU also comes in at No. 19 in the coaches poll.

Staying in the commonwealth, UVA is ranked No. 7 in the AP Top 25.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events