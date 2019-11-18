VCU re-enters Top 25 poll

(WRIC) — After spending a week outside of the AP Top 25 poll, VCU is once again ranked thanks to an undefeated week.
The Rams (4-0), who began the season ranked No. 25 in the AP Top 25 poll, began the week with an 84-82 victory over LSU — led by former VCU coach Will Wade — and ended it with a 93-65 rout of Jacksonville State on Sunday.
Next up for VCU is a home game vs. Florida Gulf Coast, Saturday, November 23.
VCU also comes in at No. 19 in the coaches poll.
Staying in the commonwealth, UVA is ranked No. 7 in the AP Top 25.