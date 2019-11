RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The VCU Rams earned their second win of the young season defeating North Texas, 59-56 inside the Siegel Center. Next up, VCU hosts LSU and former coach Wade Wednesday at 6:00 pm.

Across town, the Richmond Spiders worked overtime for their 100-98 win in overtime over Saint Francis. The Spiders host Vanderbilt Thursday at 7:00 pm.