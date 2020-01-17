VCU, Richmond enter 1st meeting from different directions

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – They share a city, but VCU and Richmond enter Friday’s Atlantic 10 matchup at the Siegel Center on opposite ends of the standings.

VCU is 3-0, one of four undefeated teams early on in conference play, while Richmond is 0-3 in Aaron Roussell’s first year in charge of the Spiders.

But Roussell has been around long enough to know that you can throw all of that out for a rivalry game.

“Really looking forward to it. They’ve got a really great team over there. really playing well these days and very well-coached. They seem to be clicking on all cylinders and it’s a great opportunity for us,” Roussell said.

O’Boyle’s team, the defending A-10 regular season champions, won both meetings last year.

“We know it doesn’t matter about their conference record. It’s going to be a battle, and, yeah, we’re always excited to play Richmond, especially at the Stu,” O’Boyle said.

Tip-off is at 6 p.m.