VCU, Richmond men’s basketball announce new dates, sites for matchups

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The VCU Rams and Richmond Spiders will have some March madness of their own.

The two schools have announced that March 6 will be the makeup date for the game originally scheduled for this Friday. That game will be played at the Robins Center, with the game time to be announced.

The February 17 game between VCU and UR has been moved from the Robins Center to the Siegel Center at 7 p.m.

Richmond has also added a game against Division III St. Mary’s College this Sunday at 6 p.m. It will be the Spiders’ first action since January 26 due to COVID-19.