VCU, Richmond, Virginia, Virginia Tech, James Madison, William & Mary, Old Dominion release men’s basketball schedule details

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Spiders are the favorites in the Atlantic 10 in men’s basketball and have beefed up their non-conference schedule as well.

Richmond will travel to No. 10 Kentucky on November 29 and No. 15 West Virginia on December 13 and also will make a trip to an SEC school, Vanderbilt, on December 16.

The Spiders, who return four healthy starters plus key reserves from last year’s 24-7 team, will tip their season off on Wednesday, November 25 against Detroit Mercy in Lexington, Ky.

Richmond’s first game at the Robins Center is Saturday, December 5 against Furman, while the A-10 schedule starts on Saturday, December 19 at home versus Duquesne.

VCU, picked ninth in the A-10, doesn’t have a conference game listed until Wednesday, December 30 at Saint Joseph’s, though the Fordham game is listed as “TBD” by the conference.

The Rams’ first scheduled A-10 home game so far is Saturday, January 2 against Davidson at 2:30 p.m.

VCU has not released its full non-conference schedule yet, but the A-10 release listed a home game against Old Dominion on Saturday, December 12.

Virginia, voted to win the ACC for the first time since 1982 and just the second time in program history, starts its campaign against Maine in Uncasville, Conn., on November 25.

The Cavaliers’ non-conference schedule is highlighted by a neutral-site game against Florida on November 27, the ACC-Big 10 Challenge at home versus Michigan State on December 9, and a matchup with Villanova at Madison Square Garden on December 19.

The home opener is December 1 against St. Francis (Pa.).

Virginia’s ACC opener is at Wake Forest on December 16, while Notre Dame on December 29 or 30 will be the first home ACC game.

Notable conference matchups are February 13 at home against North Carolina and February 20 at Duke.

The Virginia-Virginia Tech games are January 2 in Charlottesville and January 30 in Blacksburg.

The Hokies tip off against Temple in Uncasville, Conn., on November 28.

The first scheduled game at Cassell Coliseum is December 8 versus Penn State.

ACC play starts on December 15 at home against Clemson.

Virginia Tech will be home against Duke on January 12 or 13 and at North Carolina on February 16 or 17.

James Madison will open its brand-new Atlantic Union Back Center against Lancaster Bible College on November 25.

The Duke have a big non-conference game on December 22 at Florida.

CAA play starts against Towson on January 2.

Old Dominion tips off at Maryland on November 25.

William & Mary and Old Dominion meet in a rivalry game on November 28 in Norfolk to open the Tribe’s season.

