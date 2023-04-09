RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Virginia Commonwealth University’s star point guard Adrian “Ace” Baldwin, Jr. is transferring to Penn State University to join his former head coach Mike Rhoades next year.

Baldwin, who was named the Atlantic 10 Conference’s men’s basketball player of the year and defensive player of the year, announced his intentions to transfer on March 30.

“I want to thank VCU Ram Nation for three incredible years of memories,” Baldwin wrote on Instagram. “We did some things that will forever stand in history.”

On Sunday, Baldwin went to Instagram again to announce he had chosen to join Penn State, where Rhoades took a new job.

Baldwin, a junior from Baltimore, Md., averaged nearly 13 points and six assists a game during the 2022-23 season.