VCU to limit attendance at Siegel Center for basketball to 1,000

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — VCU has announced its plans to limit capacity at the Siegel Center during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The maximum for now is 1,000 fans, with about 650 going to season ticket holders and the rest to students and guests.

“We regret that we cannot have our usual full capacity to start the men’s basketball season,” VCU athletic director Ed McLaughlin said. “Our loyal, dedicated fans make our home games the best environment in college basketball and we will miss everyone who cannot attend in person. We will continue to work with all parties in an effort to maximize capacity beyond the current guidelines as the season progresses.”

Seats will be in the arena bowl with spacing between fans as well as between the stands and the court.

VCU has a streak of 152 home sellouts.

McLaughlin said that the capacity could change if Virginia state guidelines are relaxed.

