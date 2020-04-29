VCU transfer Marcus Santos-Silva lands at Texas Tech

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Marcus Santos-Silva is trading the Rams for the Red Raiders.

The soon-to-be senior made his transfer from VCU to Texas Tech official on Wednesday, tweeting “WreckEm”, Texas Tech’s motto, along with a 30-second video.

Santos-Silva announced on April 20 that he would be leaving VCU for his final season of eligibility.

He averaged 12.8 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game for the Rams last season, leading the team in all three categories.

Santos-Silva is expected to finish his degree this spring and therefore would be immediately eligible to play as a graduate transfer.