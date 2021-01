RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Wednesday’s men’s basketball game between the VCU Rams and the UMass Minutemen has been postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the UMass program.

VCU’s release said the move was made due to contact tracing and out of an abundance of caution.

The release said that the Atlantic 10, in conjunction with the two schools, will try and find a makeup date.

VCU’s next game is Saturday against La Salle at 1 p.m. at the Siegel Center.